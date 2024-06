Suzuki went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Brewers.

Suzuki also struck out three times in the contest, but he salvaged his night with his 10th home run of the season through 83 team games. The outfielder has played in 57 of those contests, as he missed some time with an oblique injury. If Suzuki stays healthy in the back half of the year, he could make a run at surpassing last year's career-best total of 20 home runs.