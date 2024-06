Suzuki went 2-for-4 with a double and a two-run home run in Thursday's 8-4 loss to the Reds.

Suzuki took Hunter Greene deep in the third inning for his seventh home run of the season. The outfielder now has three of those long balls over his last seven games, and he's batting a solid .308 during that span. Suzuki's numbers don't always jump off the page, but he's a fairly consistent contributor who gets plenty of playing time, which allows him to make an impact in most fantasy formats.