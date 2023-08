Suzuki went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Royals.

Suzuki connected for his 12th home run of the season in the fifth inning, continuing a good stretch for the outfielder this month. In August, he's batting .317 with four home runs across 12 games. Suzuki got a few days off at the beginning of the month amid some struggles at the plate, but it seems like the slump is behind him.