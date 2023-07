Suzuki went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two total RBI in Sunday's win over the Yankees.

Suzuki took Domingo German deep in the fifth inning, giving him seven home runs for the season, which is halfway to his total from last year. The outfielder is riding a six-game hitting streak in which he's batting .409. That's boosted his season average to .259, and he'll look to build on that mark when the second half of the season begins Friday.