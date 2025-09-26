Suzuki went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI in Thursday's 8-5 loss to the Mets.

Suzuki finally snapped his homerless streak, as he had gone 38 games dating back to Aug. 6 without a long ball before Thursday. Even with the power outage, the Chicago outfielder has already set a new career high with 29 home runs this season. Suzuki has also set a new career high in RBI this year with 97, and he leads the team in that department.