Suzuki went 2-for-4 with a walk, a two-run home run and two runs scored in Tuesday's 12-2 win over the Rockies.

Suzuki was part of a Chicago onslaught, getting things started with his first home run of the season in the first inning. The outfielder has a hit in four of his first five games and is now batting a solid .273, which is right around his career .275 mark.