Suzuki went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Angels.

The home run was Suzuki's first of the spring, though he's been solid with a .969 OPS across five Cactus League contests. Suzuki took a step forward in his second MLB season last year, boosting his production in virtually every category. The outfielder should be locked into a regular role for the Cubs in 2024 and has additional room for growth, making him an attractive fantasy option.