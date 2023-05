Suzuki went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Tuesday's win over the Mets.

Suzuki got a late start to the season due to a oblique strain and then hit just one home run in 15 April games. The power has come around in May, however, as he now has five long balls in 20 games this month. Suzuki was an accomplished hitter in Japan and looks to be picking up steam in his second MLB campaign.