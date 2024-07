Suzuki went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a 5-1 win over the Angels on Friday.

Suzuki got the scoring started Friday with a two-run home run off Griffin Canning in the first inning. The 29-year-old has now homered four times over his past 10 games with eight RBI and eight runs scored. He has been a solid contributor across the board in 2024, hitting .262 with 12 home runs, 36 RBI, 36 runs scored and eight steals over 275 plate appearances.