Suzuki is likely to begin the season batting second for the Cubs, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

Suzuki hit second some in 2023 but spent most of the season batting fourth, fifth, or sixth. His 183 wRC+ from Aug. 1 on last season was the third-best mark in all of baseball and the Cubs are hoping Suzuki will be able to offer more consistent production in 2024. Suzuki is likely to be preceded in the lineup by Nico Hoerner and followed by Ian Happ and Cody Bellinger.