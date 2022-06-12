Suzuki's finger has "stayed almost status quo" according to manager David Ross, Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Earlier in the week, it appeared as though Suzuki could be back during the weekend series against the Yankees, but that now appears to be off the table. The outfielder's sprained finger has already cost him two weeks, and the Cubs don't seem to have much clarity regarding how much more time they'll miss. The Cubs aren't close to the playoff race in a season which was always likely to be a rebuilding year, so the team doesn't appear to have much urgency about getting him back on the field. Suzuki is therefore unlikely to return until the Cubs are confident he's fully healthy, as they don't want to waste the rest of his rookie season dealing with a nagging injury.