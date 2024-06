Suzuki (oblique) isn't in the Cubs' lineup for Saturday's game against the Reds.

Suzuki was hit in the left side by a throw while stealing second base during Friday's loss, and he was later taken out of the game as a precaution after he felt his oblique tighten up. It's still unclear how serious his injury is, but the Cubs will play it safe Saturday and keep him sidelined. His absence will move Christopher Morel into the DH spot while Patrick Wisdom starts at third base.