Suzuki (illness) will start in right field and bat fifth in Wednesday's game against the Pirates.

After being held out of action for each of the last five games due to a bout with bronchitis, Suzuki has finally made enough improvement in his recovery to re-enter the Chicago lineup for the series finale. With Kyle Tucker (calf) still on the injured list, Suzuki will pick up a start in the corner outfield, which will keep the designated-hitter spot open up for the hot-hitting Moises Ballesteros.