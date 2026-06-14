Cubs' Seiya Suzuki: Playing through knee issue Sunday

Suzuki (knee) will serve as the Cubs' designated hitter and No. 5 batter in Sunday's game against the Giants.

Though the Cubs will turn to Michael Conforto to cover right field in the series finale in San Francisco, the right knee issue that forced Suzuki out in the fourth inning of Saturday's 6-1 victory won't keep him out of the lineup entirely Sunday. Suzuki will look to extend his hitting streak to 11 games Sunday, after he went 1-for-2 with a walk and an RBI prior to exiting the middle game of the series. Given that Suzuki tweaked the same knee in the World Baseball Classic and opened the season on the injured list, it wouldn't be surprising if the Cubs limited him to DH duties for the next few games as a precaution before clearing him for a return to the outfield.