Cubs' Seiya Suzuki: Plays hero Monday

Suzuki went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and two RBI in Monday's 3-2 win over the Padres.

Suzuki provided a sac-fly RBI in the fifth inning before really delivering in the bottom of the ninth with a long walkoff, two-out single against star San Diego reliever Mason Miller. The winning hit reached the Wrigley Field wall and was almost snagged by a leaping Jase Bowen in left. Suzuki is now riding a four-game hitting streak, and he's batting .317 over his last 10 contests with two home runs and 11 RBI.