Suzuki went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 6-4 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Suzuki continues to rake in September -- he's batting .379 (22-for-58) with five homers and 17 RBI over 15 contests this month. His long ball Friday brought the Cubs within three runs, though the comeback push fell short. Suzuki is at a .277/.345/.475 slash line with 18 homers, 65 RBI, 66 runs scored and six stolen bases through 125 games this season.