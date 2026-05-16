Cubs' Seiya Suzuki: Productive in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Suzuki went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, an RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 10-5 win over the White Sox.
Suzuki snapped an 0-for-15 slump over his last four games with his first multi-hit performance since May 4. The outfielder has still been productive overall with a .272/.382/.491 slash line across 31 games. Suzuki has also put an early-season knee issue behind him, and he should continue to post strong stats as long as he remains healthy.
More News
-
Cubs' Seiya Suzuki: Smacks seventh homer Friday•
-
Cubs' Seiya Suzuki: Exiting starting lineup•
-
Cubs' Seiya Suzuki: Handed day off in series finale•
-
Cubs' Seiya Suzuki: Logs three hits, including homer•
-
Cubs' Seiya Suzuki: Stays hot, homers again Thursday•
-
Cubs' Seiya Suzuki: Goes deep again Wednesday•