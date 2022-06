Suzuki will rest for the next five days to allow his strained left ring finger to heal, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Reports from earlier in the week indicated that Suzuki was closing in on a return, but it seems as though he's hit a bit of a wall. He hasn't made much progress in recent days, and the Cubs elected to pause his hitting program to give him more time to heal. An updated timeline may start to become clear once the five-day rest is over.