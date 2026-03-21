Cubs' Seiya Suzuki: Resumes light activity
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Suzuki (knee) has resumed light throwing and hitting as the Cubs determine if an IL stint will be necessary to start the regular season, MLB.com reports.
Suzuki sustained a sprained PCL in his right knee during Team Japan's World Baseball Classic quarterfinal loss to Venezuela on March 14. The organization will likely decide sometime over the weekend if the outfielder will be ready in time for Opening Day. Even if Suzuki does need to spend some time on the injured list early in the season, manager Craig Counsell said he thinks it will be a fairly short-term issue, per Jordan Bastian of MLB.com.
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