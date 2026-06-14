Cubs' Seiya Suzuki: Scratched from starting nine

The Cubs scratched Suzuki (knee) from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants.

After exiting in the fourth inning of Saturday's 6-1 win due to right knee discomfort, Suzuki had been included in the Cubs' initial lineup for Sunday's game as their designated hitter. However, manager Craig Counsell indicated that the Cubs just wanted to be conservative with Suzuki by holding him out for the series finale, which will give the 31-year-old more time to recover from the knee issue. Moises Ballesteros will end up getting the nod at DH on Sunday in place of Suzuki, who will put his 10-game hitting streak on hold, unless he's called upon for a pinch-hitting situation. Suzuki would still seem to have a good chance at rejoining the starting nine for Monday's game against the Rockies, either at DH or at his usual spot in right field.