Suzuki is absent from the lineup Wednesday against the Phillies.

Ian Happ, Mike Tauchman and Christopher Morel will start across the outfield while Jared Young serves as the Cubs' designated hitter versus the Phillies and right-hander Aaron Nola. Suzuki has gone 0-for-13 over his last three games and is slashing just .229/.319/.392 off righties this year.