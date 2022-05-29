Suzuki (finger) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox.

Suzuki remains on the bench for the second day in a row due to the sprained left index finger he sustained in Thursday's 20-5 loss to the Reds. Though X-rays taken on the finger returned negative and Suzuki has since reported some improvement, a trip to the 10-day injured list could be in the cards if he's unable to return to the lineup within the next couple of days. Rafael Ortega will spell Suzuki in right field in Sunday's series finale.