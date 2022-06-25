Suzuki (finger) will take part in live batting practice in Arizona on Saturday, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Suzuki reported to the Cubs' spring training complex in Arizona on Monday and recently resumed hitting in the batting cage. He'll now progress to face live pitching, which could be one of the final steps in his recovery process prior to returning to game action. The 27-year-old has been on the injured list since May 30, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him require a rehab assignment prior to rejoining the Cubs.