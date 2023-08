Cubs manager David Ross said that Suzuki will start Wednesday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Suzuki is out of the lineup again Tuesday, marking his fourth straight absence from the starting nine. Ross wanted to give Suzuki a break amidst his struggles -- the 28-year-old is batting just .215/.276/.329 since the intermission. Chicago is lined up to oppose a lefty (David Peterson) on Wednesday and Suzuki may have to settle for short-side platoon duty for the time being.