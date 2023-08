Suzuki went 2-for-3 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 10-1 victory over the Pirates.

Suzuki has now recorded two hits in each of his last three games while extending his overall hit streak to 10 contests -- he's gone 16-for-37 (.432) with eight extra-base hits and a 1.260 OPS in that span. His hot streak has boosted his slash line to .270/.342/.443 this season with 13 home runs, 56 runs scored, 48 RBI and five steals across 450 plate appearances.