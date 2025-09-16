Cubs' Seiya Suzuki: Still sitting Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
Suzuki (illness) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pirates.
Suzuki will sit for a fifth consecutive game as he continues to deal with an undisclosed illness. Manager Craig Counsell said previously that the outfielder traveled with the team to Pittsburgh, so he should continue to be considered day-to-day until more information is available. Moises Ballesteros will receive another start at designated hitter Tuesday.