Suzuki is not in the lineup for Thursday's game in Toronto.

Suzuki is sporting just a .182/.312/.286 batting line with two home runs in 22 contests since the All-Star break. Owen Caissie is in the designated hitter spot in his major-league debut Thursday, and while it's unlikely Caissie will displace Suzuki in the lineup on a regular basis, he could eat into Suzuki's playing time a bit as the Cubs look to jumpstart a sluggish offense.