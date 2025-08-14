Cubs' Seiya Suzuki: Taking seat Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Suzuki is not in the lineup for Thursday's game in Toronto.
Suzuki is sporting just a .182/.312/.286 batting line with two home runs in 22 contests since the All-Star break. Owen Caissie is in the designated hitter spot in his major-league debut Thursday, and while it's unlikely Caissie will displace Suzuki in the lineup on a regular basis, he could eat into Suzuki's playing time a bit as the Cubs look to jumpstart a sluggish offense.
