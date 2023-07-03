Cubs manager David Ross said that Suzuki, who is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Brewers, is still experiencing some neck issues, Mike McGraw of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

The injury kept Suzuki out of the lineup for three straight games last week, but he returned to action for the final two contests of the Cubs' weekend series with the Guardians and went 0-for-7 with two walks. Despite the fact that Suzuki is on the bench Monday, Ross didn't express any concern that the outfielder was at risk of landing on the 10-day injured list. In fact, the skipper noted that Suzuki could be available Monday in a pinch-hitting capacity.