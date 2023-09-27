Suzuki went 2-for-5 with a triple and two RBI in Tuesday's 7-6 loss to Atlanta.

Suzuki continued to contribute at the plate, though it was his costly error in the eighth inning that will be remembered from this game. The outfielder had a chance to end the bottom of the eighth inning but misplayed a routine flyball, allowing Atlanta to score twice on the play and pull ahead 7-6. Defensive mishaps don't generally impact fantasy, though Suzuki will need to shake off the blunder quickly and stay locked in offensively to help the Cubs secure a playoff spot.