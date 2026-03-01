Miller (elbow) was placed on the 60-day injured list by the Cubs on Sunday.

Miller inked a two-year, $2.5 million contract with Chicago on Feb. 13, but as expected, he will spend the 2026 campaign on the IL. The 35-year-old is recovering UCL and flexor tendon surgery that he underwent Oct. 13, and he'll target a return to action in 2027. In a corresponding move, the Cubs claimed infielder Ben Cowles off waivers from the Blue Jays on Sunday.