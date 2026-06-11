Cubs' Shota Imanaga: Bounces back in no-decision

Imanaga allowed two hits and two walks while striking out seven over five scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Rockies on Wednesday.

Imanaga came into this start with 14 homers allowed over his last six games, but he was able to keep the ball down in the Colorado altitude. It wasn't enough to snap his winless stretch, which is now at six starts, but this was a good palette cleanser after his recent rough patch. The southpaw now has a 4.44 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 81:21 K:BB through 81 innings over 14 starts this season. Imanaga will look to continue his turnaround in a rematch with the Rockies in Chicago in his next start.