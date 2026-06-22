Cubs' Shota Imanaga: Cubs-Mets postponed Monday

Imanaga won't make his scheduled start Monday versus the Mets after the game was postponed due to inclement weather in New York, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Wednesday. Imanaga has now had starts postponed for two consecutive days, as the Cubs' home game Sunday versus the Blue Jays was also rained out. The southpaw will now take the ball during one of the doubleheader games Wednesday, as the Cubs will stick with Edward Cabrera as their scheduled starter Tuesday, per Vinnie Duber of the Chicago Sun-Times.