Imanaga (9-6) earned the win Tuesday against Atlanta, allowing three runs on five hits and one walk in six innings. He struck out two.

While he fell one strikeout shy of tying his season-low output, Imanaga extended his streak of quality starts to six. Out of 21 outings this year, the star left-hander has permitted greater than three runs on just three occasions and also has pitched at least five frames in all but two appearances. Imanaga sports a 3.15 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 97:23 K:BB over 123 innings, and he'll be trying to add to his streak of quality starts in a rematch with Atlanta early next week.