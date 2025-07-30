Imanaga (8-4) earned the win against the Brewers on Wednesday, allowing three runs on five hits and no walks with eight strikeouts over five innings.

Imanaga was tagged for two homers by William Contreras but was otherwise sharp, throwing 65 of 89 pitches for strikes with 13 whiffs. It was a solid bounce-back after giving up seven runs to the White Sox on Friday, though he'll finish July having allowed nine homers over six starts. The southpaw carries a 3.25 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 63:17 K:BB across 83 innings into a home matchup with the Reds early next week.