Kemp was traded from the Astros to the Cubs on Wednesday in exchange for Martin Maldonado, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

This move comes after Kemp was designated for assignment by the Astros last week to free up a roster spot for Carlos Correa's return from a rib injury. The 27-year-old Kemp split time between second base and the outfield with Houston, compiling a .227/.308/.417 triple-slash with seven home runs and four stolen bases in 66 games. He figures to provide a utility option for the Cubs while Daniel Descalso (ankle) is on the shelf.