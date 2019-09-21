Kemp went 1-for-1 with a pinch-hit two-run home run in Saturday's 9-8 loss to the Cardinals.

The homer was his eighth of the season (his first National League homer) as he connected in the seventh inning off Giovanny Gallegos to put the Cubs in front 8-7. The 27-year-old had been 11-for-64 (.172) since being acquired by the Cubs on July 31. Kemp's .215/.291/386 slash line isn't impressive, but his eight home runs represents a career high.

More News
Our Latest Stories