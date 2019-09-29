Play

Kemp is starting in right field and batting first in Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

With the Cubs eliminated from playoff contention and resting some regular players the past few games, Kemp has gotten an opportunity to play more often. For the season, the 27-year-old utility player is slashing .216/.296/.386 with a career high eight home runs in 109 games split between Chicago and Houston.

