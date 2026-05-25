Cubs' Trent Thornton: Takes first loss Monday

Thornton (2-1) allowed a run on two hits in an inning of relief to take the loss Monday against the Pirates.

Thornton served up a solo home run to Henry Davis in the bottom of the seventh inning to break a 1-1 tie, and Pittsburgh would hold on for the 2-1 win. The Cubs are spiraling with nine straight losses, but Thornton has been mostly good this year with a 2.79 ERA and 1.03 WHIP across 9.2 innings in eight appearances. The veteran righty should stick in a middle relief role for Chicago with limited fantasy upside at the moment.