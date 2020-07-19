Chatwood is expected to start the series finale against the Brewers next Sunday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Kyle Hendricks and Yu Darvish are set to start the first two games of the season, and Chatwood lines up to close out the series. He struggled during his first year with the Cubs in 2018 as a starter, delivering a 5.30 ERA and 85:95 K:BB across 24 outings. However, Chatwood mostly operated out of the bullpen last season and had a rebound campaign with a 3.76 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 74:37 K:BB over 76.2 innings.