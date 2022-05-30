Keuchel was placed on unconditional release waivers Monday.

Keuchel was designated for assignment on Saturday, and it looks as though the White Sox won't attempt to keep him around as organizational depth, something the veteran lefty would have the right to refuse. He'll look for work on the open market, but there's unlikely to be much interest in a 34-year-old with a 7.88 ERA and an 88.2 mph fastball.

