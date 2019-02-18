Anna didn't report to the Twins' spring training complex Monday and informed the organization that he intends to retire, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

After signing a minor-league contract with the Twins in December, Anna had been scheduled to join the club as a non-roster invitee at spring training. While Anna was never likely to seriously contend for an Opening Day gig with the Twins, it was expected that he would play a key role in the infield for Triple-A Rochester this season. The prospect of another year on the farm apparently wasn't too appealing to the 32-year-old, who elected to call an end to a career that included brief stints in the majors with the Yankees and Cardinals in 2014 and 2015, respectively.