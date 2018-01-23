Anna signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Monday, according to his personal Twitter account.

For the second season in a row, the 31-year-old utility man spent all year in the minors, hitting .285/.364/.376 across 112 games for Triple-A Omaha. Anna hasn't made it back to the majors since he appeared one game for the Cardinals back in 2015; he owns a paltry .130/.192/.302 career slash-line across 13 major-league games. He'll be viewed as an organizational depth piece in 2018.