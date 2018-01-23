White Sox's Dean Anna: Inks deal with White Sox
Anna signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Monday, according to his personal Twitter account.
For the second season in a row, the 31-year-old utility man spent all year in the minors, hitting .285/.364/.376 across 112 games for Triple-A Omaha. Anna hasn't made it back to the majors since he appeared one game for the Cardinals back in 2015; he owns a paltry .130/.192/.302 career slash-line across 13 major-league games. He'll be viewed as an organizational depth piece in 2018.
More News
-
Ranking top 100 in dynasty
Starting a dynasty league? Or looking to trade in one or maybe just narrow down your keepers?...
-
Sleepers 1.0: Dozen value targets
Heath Cummings offers 12 sleepers who look like they'll be undervalued in Fantasy Baseball...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 1.0
Relief pitcher is its own animal, valued mostly for its impact in one category. Scott White...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 1.0
The way the starting pitcher role has evolved over the last five years, the delineation between...
-
Outfield Tiers 1.0
Outfield is a monstrous position with monstrous tiers that work differently than they do in...
-
Risky pitchers, old guys headline busts
Heath Cummings says you shouldn't chase career years, and walks you through his other types...