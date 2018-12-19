Twins' Dean Anna: Signs with Twins
Anna reached a minor-league agreement with Minnesota on Wednesday, Brandon Warne of Zone Coverage reports.
Anna has exclusively spent the past three seasons at the Triple-A level and has only appeared in 13 big-league games in his professional career. The 32-year-old slashed .271/.367/.341 with one home run, 34 RBI and nine stolen bases for Lehigh Valley in the Phillies' system this past year, and will provide middle infield depth for the Twins moving forward.
