Puk (elbow) has been cleared to throw out to 120 feet, Arizona Sports reports.

Puk, who was placed on the 15-day injured list April 19 due to left elbow inflammation and was shifted to the 60-day IL on May 1, continues to make steady progress in his throwing program. The team still hasn't provided a firm timetable for the southpaw's return, though he's eligible to be activated July 1.