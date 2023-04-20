Misiewicz was recalled Thursday from Triple-A Reno.
Misiewicz was acquired from the Cardinals in late March and will get his first look with the Diamondbacks in a lefty relief role. The 28-year-old southpaw carries a 4.43 ERA through 103.2 career major-league innings.
