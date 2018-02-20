Diamondbacks' Brandon Drury: Battling for primary second base job this spring

Drury will have to compete for innings at second base this spring, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Drury spent much of last season as Arizona's primary second baseman, but he faded down the stretch and settled into a part-time role by the season's end. Pair that with the offensive emergence of Ketel Marte and the defensive prowess of Nick Ahmed (wrist), and Drury is no lock to crack the Opening Day lineup. Chris Owings (finger) is also in the mix for playing time up the middle. The 24-year-old does have 100 extra-base hits to his name over the past two seasons, but his on-base numbers are lacking.