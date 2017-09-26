Diamondbacks' Brandon Drury: Drives in both Arizona runs

Drury went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI in Monday's 9-2 loss to the Giants.

With the Diamondbacks punching their ticket to the postseason over the weekend, manager Torey Lovullo filled the lineup Monday with mostly reserves, and since Drury was one of the more accomplished bats in the starting nine, he slotted into the No. 3 spot. He justified the assignment with an RBI double in the bottom of the first and brought home the Diamondbacks' final run of the night on a base hit in his second at-bat. Drury is now batting 7-for-20 over his last seven contests, but for the time being, it still appears as though he'll be locked into a timeshare at the keystone with Daniel Descalso.