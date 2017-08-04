Diamondbacks' Brandon Drury: Homers in win
Drury went 2-for-5 with a solo home run during Thursday's win over the Cubs.
Arizona is dealing with a number of injuries to its middle infield, so Drury should continue to receive consistent at-bats at second base moving forward. He sports a respectable .276/.327/.443 slash line with nine homers, 44 RBI and 32 runs for the campaign. Those numbers move the fantasy needle in deeper settings.
