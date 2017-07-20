Diamondbacks' Brandon Drury: Left out of Thursday lineup
Drury is not in the Diamondbacks' lineup Thursday, Jody Jackson of Fox Sports Arizona reports.
Drury rarely plays a full week's worth of games, despite his versatility in the field, as the Diamondbacks continue to mix and match second base and shortstop between Drury, Chris Owings and Ketel Marte. The latter two are starting up the middle Thursday, in fact. Drury's deep-league fantasy owners must continue monitoring his lineup status.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Brandon Drury: Not starting Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Brandon Drury: Out of Sunday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Brandon Drury: Reaches base four times•
-
Diamondbacks' Brandon Drury: Produces two hits in series finale•
-
Diamondbacks' Brandon Drury: Heads to bench Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Brandon Drury: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...
-
Buy low on Samardzija?
Is Jeff Samardzija someone worth buying low on? Chris Towers takes a look at the numbers, and...
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...