Diamondbacks' Brandon Drury: Makes first start at third base
Drury made his first start of the season at third base, going 0-for-4 with a strikeout.
Drury's offensive tailspin continued in his return to the lineup following a two-game hiatus, but his performance in the field proved to be a bigger issue. While receiving the start at the hot corner for a resting Jake Lamb, Drury misplayed a grounder, prolonging a four-run inning for the Cubs. Once Lamb reclaims his regular spot in the starting nine, Drury will likely move back to his more familiar place at second base, where he could regain a full-time role in spite of his lack of success at the plate of late. Chris Owings fractured his middle finger Sunday and could miss the rest of the regular season, leaving a long-term vacancy in the middle infield that Drury should be the top candidate to fill.
